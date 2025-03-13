Pham (hip) will start in left field and bat third in Thursday's contest versus the Twins.
Pham was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to left hip tightness, but he's ready to go following a few days of rest. The veteran outfielder is projected to open the season as the Pirates' left fielder and leadoff hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Labels early exit as precautionary•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Exits early with hip tightness•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Inks one-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Royals' Tommy Pham: Sitting out ALDS Game 3•
-
Royals' Tommy Pham: Not in lineup for Game 2•
-
Royals' Tommy Pham: Getting rest Saturday•