Pham went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Pham tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning before adding RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh. It was a much-needed performance from the veteran outfielder, who entered Sunday just 2-for-20 over 10 games in June. For the season, he's slashing .209/.289/.247 with no home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and three steals across 180 plate appearances.