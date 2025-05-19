Pham will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.

Pham will be included in the starting nine while the Reds send southpaw Nick Lodolo to the hill in the series opener, but the veteran outfielder's run as the Pirates' primary left fielder could be over. After being cleared to return to action last Tuesday upon serving a one-game suspension, Pham started in just one of the Pirates' ensuing five contests, with all four absences from the lineup coming versus righties. The Pirates appear to be prioritizing Alexander Canario in the outfield ahead of Pham, who is slashing just .179/.262/.214 with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate on the season.