Pham went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 9-0 win over the Rockies.

The veteran outfielder also reached base on a hit by pitch, and Pham took Anthony Molina deep for a two-run shot in the sixth inning after crossing the plate in the first and second frames. Pham is up to seven homers on the season, and three of them have come in his last 16 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .245/.344/.453 with two steals, seven runs and nine RBI.