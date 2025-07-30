Pham went 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Pham's hitting streak is up to nine games, during which he's batting .455 (15-for-33) with five extra-base hits and four RBI. The outfielder has been locked in battles for playing time in left field all year, but he looks to have fended off the latest challenge from Jack Suwinski. Overall, Pham has a .273/.342/.380 slash line with four home runs, 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and three stolen bases through 275 plate appearances, offering little category coverage despite a decent share of playing time.