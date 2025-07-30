Pham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Pham is a candidate to get moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, so the Pirates are likely holding him out Wednesday to avoid him succumbing to any injury that would nix a potential deal. Jack Suwinski will pick up the start in left field in place of Pham, who has likely improved his trade stock by slashing .405/.463/.568 with five extra-base hits in 10 games since the All-Star break.