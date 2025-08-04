Pham went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Rockies.

Pham went deep in the first inning to record his fifth home run of the season. The performance also extended his hitting streak to 11 games, during which he has hit .395 with one home run, six RBI and eight runs scored. While it was a surprise that Pham remained with the Pirates through the trade deadline, he should be set for regular playing time in the outfield to close the campaign.