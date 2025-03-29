Pham is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Pham is off to a 1-for-8 start at the plate and has added two steals through two games. He'll take a seat in the dugout to begin Saturday's contest while Ji Hwan Bae starts in left field and bats leadoff.
More News
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Labels early exit as precautionary•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Exits early with hip tightness•
-
Pirates' Tommy Pham: Inks one-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Royals' Tommy Pham: Sitting out ALDS Game 3•
-
Royals' Tommy Pham: Not in lineup for Game 2•