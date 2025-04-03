Pham went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday against the Rays.

Pham has started six of Pittsburgh's seven games, all of which have come in left field. Despite logging only two hits across 23 at-bats, he has primarily hit first or third in the lineup. Pham has also benefited from the team's aggressiveness on the basepaths, tallying three stolen bases in as many tries.