The Guardians released Laureano on Saturday.

Given that Laureano is owed $5.15 million in 2024 and had produced a lowly .143/.265/.229 slash line with a career-worst 38.6 percent strikeout rate in 83 plate appearances before Cleveland designated him for assignment last week, it comes as little surprise that he went unclaimed off waivers. The Guardians will now right him off as a sunk cost and cover the money remaining on his salary while allowing Laureano to hit free agency in search of his next opportunity. Though he's set to turn 30 years old in June and hasn't posted an OPS above .700 in any season since 2021, Laureano shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal with another organization.