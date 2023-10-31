Garcia (side) could be available off the bench Tuesday in Game 4 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Garcia is not in the Rangers' starting lineup for Game 4 after tweaking his left side late in Game 3 on Monday, but he went through a workout Tuesday and apparently came away encouraged. ESPN's Buster Olney adds that the ALCS MVP walked through the pregame clubhouse carrying a bat and said "all is good." Travis Jankowski will get the start in right field Tuesday, but Garcia could appear in the game at some point and may be able to return in full as early as Wednesday's Game 5 at Arizona.