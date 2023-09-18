Garcia (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Garcia has been ramping up baseball activities since rejoining the team Friday, and he's now been given the green light to return. He'll be utilized immediately in Monday's game against the Red Sox, as he's set to man right field and bat sixth.
