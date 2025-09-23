Garcia (quadriceps) is starting in right field and batting fifth against the Twins on Tuesday.

Garcia is still dealing with a quad issue that forced him to the injured list earlier this month. Despite his activation from the IL eight days ago, manager Bruce Bochy said this past Sunday that Garcia still isn't 100 percent. Since returning from the injured list, Garcia is 1-for-18 at the plate with zero extra-base hits, one RBI and a 0:4 BB:K.