Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Garcia continued to swing a scorching stick, collecting his fourth multi-hit game over the last five games. He's gone 11-for-24 (.458) with four extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven runs scored over that stretch. Garcia slashed .288/.313/.500 during August, by far was the outfielder's best month of 2025.