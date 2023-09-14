Manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Garcia (knee) has begun jogging and is on track to be activated from the injured list late next week, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The target seems to be next Friday's series opener against the division-rival Mariners. Garcia landed on the IL last Thursday after suffering a right patellar tendon strain when he tried to rob Michael Brantley of a home run. The dynamic 30-year-old outfielder boasts an .817 OPS with 34 homers, 100 RBI, eight steals and 97 runs in 135 games this season for the Rangers.