Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in an extra-inning loss to Minnesota.

Garcia gave Texas an early lead with his two-run shot in the first inning, though Minnesota later rallied and ended up with the victory in 10 frames. The long ball was the 33rd of the season for Garcia and moved him to 99 RBI, two short of his career-high mark. The All-Star outfielder leads the American League in that category, though he also ranks third with 153 strikeouts.