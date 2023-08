Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the White Sox.

Garcia destroyed a seventh inning offering from Declan Cronin, sending it 418 feet to left field and extending the Texas lead. Since returning from a minor hand injury, the dynamic 30-year-old has hit safely in six consecutive contests, going 6-for-24 with two homers, five RBI and one steal during that stretch.