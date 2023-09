Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Monday in a 5-1 win versus the Angels.

Garcia hit the first of three straight Texas solo homers in the sixth inning, belting a 394-foot shot to right-center field. The long ball was his second in as many games and his third in seven contests since returning from the injured list Sept. 18. Garcia has set career highs with 37 homers and 104 RBI on the campaign.