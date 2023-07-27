Garcia went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 13-5 win over the Astros.

Garcia put a cap on the Rangers' seven-run fifth inning with his slam, which got him to the 25-homer mark for the season. The outfielder has slumped a bit lately, going 3-for-22 over his last seven contests, though he's also recently dealt with a minor hand injury. For the season, he's slashing .259/.333/.513 with 84 RBI, 75 runs scored, six stolen bases and 22 doubles through 100 games as the Rangers' main cleanup hitter.