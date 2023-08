Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to Arizona on Monday.

Garcia bashed a 425-foot solo shot in the seventh inning, and for a while it looked like that would stand up with Arizona not scoring until the bottom of the ninth. The long ball was Garcia's 31st of the campaign, tying the career-high mark he set in 2021. The star outfielder also has 93 RBI this season, and he needs just eight more to reach the career-best mark he established last year.