Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over Houston.

Garcia clocked a three-run shot during Texas' five-run second inning. The slugger has already gone deep four times this season, racking up 10 RBI in the process. Friday's performance was Garcia's first multi-hit game since Opening Day. He's now slashing .276/.313/.724 through 32 plate appearances.