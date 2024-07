Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Garcia, who received a mental day off Sunday, delivered the winning hit Tuesday with his eighth-inning blast. The outfielder has gone 4-for-27 (.148) to open July, but three of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's now at a .215/.279/.417 slash line with 17 homers, 45 RBI, 47 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 87 contests this season.