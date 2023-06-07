Garcia went 4-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Garcia tallied his second four-hit game since May 30 his first home run since May 19. He's currently sporting a seven-game hitting streak and has raised his batting average 30 points over that span. Garcia is now slashing .273/.331/.515 with 15 homers, 52 RBI, 48 runs scored and a 20:62 BB:K over 254 plate appearances. His 52 RBI is currently second best in baseball. His one disappointing stat is that he only has four steals thus far after he totaled 25 thefts in 2022.