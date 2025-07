Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a 6-3 win against the Angels on Wednesday.

Garcia's eighth-inning long ball turned a one-run lead into a three-run lead for Texas. It was his second homer through 12 games since the All-Star break and his 15th overall this season. He's at just a .667 OPS, though, which is on pace to be his lowest over a full season in his big-league career.