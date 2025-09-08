Garcia (quadriceps) went through agility drills at Globe Life Field on Monday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Garcia was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a right quad strain, but the Rangers remain optimistic he will be ready for activation Friday following a minimum absence. Alejandro Osuna, Cody Freeman, Dustin Harris and Ezequiel Duran have all seen action in right field since Garcia went down.