Garcia was diagnosed Tuesday with a moderate strain of his left oblique and could miss the remainder of the World Series, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Garcia suffered the injury Monday in Game 3 while taking a swing in the top of the eighth inning and might soon be replaced on the Rangers' World Series roster. He went through a workout Tuesday afternoon and reported feeling good, but manager Bruce Bochy later noted that the diagnosis is "not great news" for his availability the rest of the way, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat ninth in Game 4 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.