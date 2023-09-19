Garcia started in right field, batted sixth, and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 4-2 loss to Boston.

Garcia, who served the 10-game minimum on the injured list due to a knee injury, was activated Monday. That he assumed his regular spot in the field is a good sign the injury was not too serious. That he batted sixth, however, was unique. Garcia has served as the primary cleanup hitter all season. Mitch Garver batted fourth Monday.