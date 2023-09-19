Garcia started in right field, batted sixth, and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 4-2 loss to Boston.
Garcia, who served the 10-game minimum on the injured list due to a knee injury, was activated Monday. That he assumed his regular spot in the field is a good sign the injury was not too serious. That he batted sixth, however, was unique. Garcia has served as the primary cleanup hitter all season. Mitch Garver batted fourth Monday.
More News
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Back from IL•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: With team, could be activated soon•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Begins running program•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Officially placed on IL•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Suffers strained patellar tendon•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Exits with knee discomfort•