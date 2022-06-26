Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Garcia led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to give the Rangers a walkoff victory. The 29-year-old outfielder only started receiving regular playing time last season after making the Rangers out of spring training and he is making a reputation for himself in the big leagues as a viable power hitter. He hit 31 home runs in his rookie campaign last year and is on pace to break that career-high this season. Garcia's bat has been sizzling as of late, evidenced by a .318/.351/.602 slash line in June.