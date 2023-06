Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk, an additional RBI and an additional run in Tuesday's victory over the Tigers.

Garcia homered for the second straight day and for the fourth time in Texas' past seven games, bringing his season total to 19. The 30-year-old also ranks second in MLB with 63 RBI and has a .258/.331/.500 slash line with 15 doubles, 58 runs and six steals through 78 contests.