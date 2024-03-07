Garcia started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's spring game against Colorado.

Garcia made his Cactus League debut and homered in his second at-bat. He'd been dealing with an oblique strain, which kept him out of the first 12 Cactus League games, but he's been getting plate appearances in during B games and working his swing. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he expects Garcia to play in the field soon.