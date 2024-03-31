Share Video

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Cubs.

Garcia went deep on Opening Day and added a second home run in as many games when he took Kyle Hendricks deep in the second inning Saturday. He also added a stolen base later in the contest, a good sign after he fell off to just nine steals last season.

