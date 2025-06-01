Garcia remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Garcia will get a third consecutive day off as the Rangers give him an extended break while he's endured a rough start to the season. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, manager Bruce Bochy hasn't indicated that Garcia will be removed from his everyday role in right field, as the Rangers are hoping that the time off will allow the two-time All-Star to make some adjustments at the plate and find his best form. Over his last 15 games, Garcia has slashed .173/.218/.346 and has struck out a 34.5 percent clip. Sam Haggerty will pick up another start in right field Sunday in place of Garcia.