Garcia signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The two sides had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing Thursday, but that will no longer be necessary. Terms of the contract aren't known, but Garcia had requested $6.9 million for 2024 and was offered $5 million by the Rangers. The outfielder will be under team control for one additional year in 2026, as well, before reaching free agency. Garcia slashed .245/.328/.508 with 39 home runs in 2023 and added an additional eight long balls during the postseason.