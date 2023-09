Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

The Rangers had just three hits in the game, with Garcia's 39th homer of the year being one of them. The outfielder is on quite the tear lately with four homers over his last five games. He's at a .245/.327/.513 slash line with 107 RBI, 107 runs scored, nine stolen bases and 29 doubles through 145 contests this season.