Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Keeps mashing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-1 win over Houston.
Garcia homered for the third time in four games and extended his hit streak to nine games with a solo homer in the third inning off Hunter Brown. During that streak, Garcia is 11-for-39 (.282) with six runs scored and seven RBI. He'll take a .683 OPS into the All-Star break.
