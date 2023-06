Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Garcia's blast in the 10th inning put the Rangers ahead for good. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two homers and five RBI during his active six-game hitting streak. The outfielder has been a massive part of the Rangers' success this year with 17 homers and 60 RBI through 74 contests. He's slashing .261/.331/.495 over 320 plate appearances as Texas' starting right fielder.