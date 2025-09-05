Rangers' Adolis Garcia: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.
Garcia will be out of the lineup for a third straight game due to a right quadriceps strain despite a team day off Thursday. The 32-year-old's absence has allowed for Alejandro Osuna and Ezequiel Duran to share right field duties, with Duran drawing the start Friday. Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that the Rangers are optimistic that Garcia will avoid an IL stint.
