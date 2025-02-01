Garcia (knee) had a normal offseason progression following eight weeks of rehab earlier after the end of the 2024 season, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia dealt with a left patella tendon injury during the 2024 season, but neither he nor Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young believe it was the cause of the slugger's down year. An All-Star in 2023, Garcia slumped to a .684 OPS last year and started chasing more pitches, dropping from the 42nd percentile to the 17th. He noted there was extra movement in his swing and worked during the offseason to eliminate it.