Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

Garcia had gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .125, albeit with two homers, in that span. The outfielder has slumped a bit in August, batting .217 (18-for-83) for the month, but his power has still been there with seven homer across 22 contests. He's at a .252/.329/.503 slash line with 32 long balls, 94 RBI, 93 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 125 games this year.