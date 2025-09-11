Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Possible return this weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (quadriceps) could be activated for this weekend's series in New York against the Mets, MLB.com reports.
Garcia took live batting practice Tuesday, and Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the outfielder is doing much better than expected. Following the session, Bochy entertained the possibility of Garcia being activated Friday. His estimated return date has been fluid, bouncing from this weekend to possibly next Monday and now back to this weekend.
More News
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Return date targeted•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Goes through agility drills•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Shelved with quad strain•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: On bench Friday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Remaining on bench Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Held out of Tuesday's lineup•