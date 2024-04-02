Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 9-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Garcia's power bat has been on display early for the Rangers. Three of his four hits this season have cleared fences, and he leads Texas with six RBI through four games. One development that could impact Garcia going forward was the wrist injury suffered by Josh Jung, who provided support behind Garcia in the order. Jung was off to a fast start with a 1.415 OPS and four extra-base hits prior to getting hit by a pitch on the wrist in the ninth inning. Pitchers weren't able to pitch around Garcia, knowing an equally fearsome hitter awaited.