Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Racks up three hits in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Athletics.
Garcia has swung a hot bat since returning from a minimal stay on the injured list due to an ankle issue. He's gone 12-for-29 (.414) over seven games since his activation, adding two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three steals in that span. The outfielder has largely had a middling season, but his recent surge has him up to a .236/.278/.411 slash line with 18 homers, 72 RBI, 54 runs scored, 13 steals and 28 doubles across 123 contests. He should continue to see a starting role in right field, especially since Evan Carter's season-ending wrist injury has depleted the Rangers' outfield depth.
