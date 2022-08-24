Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Twenty is the appropriate number for Garcia this week. A day after mashing his 20th home run, the outfielder stole his 20th base to achieve the first 20-20 of his career. A third "20" can be added to that; the outfielder's fourth-inning double extended a hit streak to 20 games. Garcia is having a strong second half -- .302/.353/.488 over 33 games -- after a first half that alternated between good stretches and deep funks.