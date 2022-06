Garcia went 3-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in an 8-6 victory Sunday over the White Sox.

Garcia reached five times Sunday and stole a base and scored a run in the 12th inning. It was his fourth straight multi-hit effort and the 11th time he's done so in his last 20 games, hitting .310/.341/.571 in that span with six homers and five stolen bases. He has a reasonable chance to join the 20-20 club this season after hitting 32 homers and swiping 16 bags a year ago.