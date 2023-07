Garcia (wrist) is starting in right field and batting cleanup Friday versus the Dodgers.

Garcia was removed from Wednesday's contest with the Rays early after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch, but he's ready to go for Friday's series opener with Los Angeles. The outfielder has produced a .227 average with a homer, a double, five RBI and four runs scored over 22 at-bats in six games since the All-Star break.