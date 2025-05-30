Manager Bruce Bochy said Garcia's absence from the lineup for Friday's game versus St. Louis is an attempt to provide the outfielder with a "mental break," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 32-year-old would ordinarily occupy a marquee-lineup spot against a left-handed starter (Matthew Liberatore) Friday, but Bochy is instead opting to give the Garcia some time to reset. The outfielder is batting .122 (5-for-41) with 18 strikeouts in his past 12 contests and has a .627 OPS for the season. Ezequiel Duran, Wyatt Langford and Sam Haggerty will man the outfield from left to right in Friday's series opener.