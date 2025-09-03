Garcia (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Alejandro Osuna will draw the start in right field while Garcia sits for the second straight day as he continues to manage a Grade 2 right quad strain. According to MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that he expects Garcia to be out for a few more days, but the Rangers are optimistic that the veteran outfielder will avoid a stint on the injured list.