Garcia (hand) is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Astros.
Garcia will remain on the bench for the second straight game as he continues to nurse a sore right hand after he was hit by a pitch Saturday versus the Dodgers. Travis Jankowski slide to right field while Josh Smith enters the lineup in left field and bats ninth in the series opener with Houston.
