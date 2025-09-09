default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garcia (quadriceps) could be activated in time for the three-game series in Houston that begins Sept. 15, MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are buoyed by the progress Garcia's made since he was placed on the 10-day injured list. A return Sept. 15 (next Monday) contradicts an earlier report that suggested a possible return Friday, the earliest point at which he could be activated.

More News