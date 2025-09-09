Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Return date targeted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (quadriceps) could be activated in time for the three-game series in Houston that begins Sept. 15, MLB.com reports.
The Rangers are buoyed by the progress Garcia's made since he was placed on the 10-day injured list. A return Sept. 15 (next Monday) contradicts an earlier report that suggested a possible return Friday, the earliest point at which he could be activated.
