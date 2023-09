Garcia went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle.

Garcia doubled and scored in the second inning, then walked, stole a base and scored in the fourth. The slugger has reached base safely in all five games since returning from the injured list, including a walk in all five. Garcia has a career-high .326 on-base percentage, fueled by a career-best 10.4 BB%, in 2023,